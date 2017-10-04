Large quantity of cash, jewellery and electronics stolen in Laois break in

A large quantity of cash, jewellery and some electronic equipment was stolen from a house in the Glenbarrow area of Rosenallis on Wednesday morning, October 4.

It is understood that two men broke into the house and ransacked it, they then made off with a large sum of cash and other goods in a grey car in the Clonaslee direction.

The burglary took place around 10am and gardai are appealing for witnesses for information.

Anyone with information should contact the gardai on (057) 867 4100.