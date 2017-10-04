Landmark building in Portloiase undergoing renovations

Renovations have started on a landmark building on Main Street, Portlaoise this week.

Scaffolding has been erected along the the four story building above The Office Centre and Kavanagh's Bar.

It is understood that the renovation work is being undertaken to bring it up to conservation standards.

The work being carried out involves renovating gutters, chimneys and the entire front of the building to bring it up to scratch.

It has been a busy few weeks on that stretch of Main Street as The Office Centre has been renovated and upgraded on the inside and a new nail and beauty salon has opened in the unit where O'Loughlin's Pharmacy used to be.

