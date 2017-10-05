Ambulance called to Portlaoise Courthouse after member of the public falls ill
Portlaoise Courthouse
An ambulance was called to Portlaoise Courthouse after a member of the public was taken ill suddenly.
It is understood that the person was taken ill with a heart attack during the morning session on Thursday, October 5. The District Court was sitting.
Main Street was closed to traffic for a time to allow the ambulance remove the person from the building.
