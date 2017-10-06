Gardaí investigating theft of part of Tidy Towns display

A week after the Tidy Towns results were published, one local group in Offaly, Walsh Island, has been hit by thieves.

Gardai are investigating a plough which was stolen and belonged to Walsh Island Tidy Towns Group. It is understood that the plough was used for decoration and has been welded to the ground for ten years at Moore's Cross.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Walsh Island takes great pride in the Tidy Towns. To read what the Tidy Towns judges said about Walsh Island this year CLICK HERE.

Gardaí investigating burglary in Laois Offaly border town.

Spate of burglaries across Laois this week.

Take our poll: Are you satisfied with the number of gardaí tackling rural crime in Laois?

Photo from Walsh Island Development Group Facebook page.