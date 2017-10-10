Witnesses in Portarlington sought after a quad bike was stolen and recovered

Portarlington Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a crime in the town last Sunday night to early Monday morning October 8 to 9.

A quad bike was taken from a farmyard on the Edenderry Road near the town, some time after 5pm on October 8.

It was recovered 1km from the entrance to the nearby Bord na Mona bog, this morning Tuesday October 10.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or has information, is asked to call Portarlington station at 8623112.