Crime victims in Laois have forum to get answers on policing from Gardaí

Crime hit members of the public and community alert groups in Laois are invited to make their views know and ask questions about garda operations at the upcoming annual public meeting of the Laois Joint Policing Committee.

The function of the commitee is to serve as a forum for consultation, discussion and recommendations on matters affecting poling in county council areas around Ireland.

Once a year the public are invited to attend and raise issues. Poeple have the right to make their views known and ask questions of the committee at the public meeting.

Questions will be accepted by the Joint Policing Committee from any individual member of the public or group.

The meeting takes place on Monday, November 13 at 3.30pm in the council chamber of Laois County Council's HQ in Portlaoise.

Questions can be submitted in advance in writing to Evelyn Brownrigg, Administrative Officer, Community Development, Laois County Council, Portlaoise or by e-mail to dce@laoiscoco.ie or by phone to 057 8664206 no later than Wendesday, October 25.

In some circumstances the committee says answers may not be possible.

Name and contacts of those submitting questions should be supplied but may not necessarily be made public at the meeting.

Senior Laois Gardaí are members of the committee which is also made up of council management, TDs, councillors and other public representatives.

