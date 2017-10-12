Hurricane Ophelia on collision course with Ireland

Met Éireann has warned that hurricane like weather could strike the country within days.

The State weather forecaster has warned that a combination of a vigorous Atlantic weather system and the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia will pass close to Ireland on Monday, and has the potential to be a high-impact event in parts of the country.

There is a lot of uncertainty as to the exact evolution and movement of this weather system during the coming four days, but storm-force winds, outbreaks of heavy rain, and very high seas are threatened.

Met Éireann will maintain a close watch on the evolution and issue further advisories and warnings as these are and warnings as these are warranted.

The warning is valid from 2pm Tursday, October 12 to Tuesday, October 17 6am

More on Met Éireann's weather warning system here