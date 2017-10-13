Yet another crash on death trap road in Portarlington

Another accident has taken place today on a Laois road where a driver died earlier this year, heightening the ongoing fears of residents.

The single vehicle road traffic collision took place at the accident black spot of Kilmullen, Portarlington around 8am this morning Friday October 13.

The residents say they are living in fear once more after the collision.

Spokesperson Rosaleen O'Kane said her heart was in her mouth when she received a text alert from her neighbour Madeline Dempsey that there has been another accident.

"You just hold your breath until you know the details. Your busy getting kids out to school and going to work and then you hear the sirens and for once the traffic slows down," she said.

They along with resident Deirdre Shields met with Laois County Council last Tuesday October 10 requesting immediate action from the council.

Each told of their own experiences with accidents on the road, including an inciden when a lorry left the road and ploughed into Ms O'Kane's garden, narrowly avoiding her house.

Ms Dempsey recalled the fatal accident last August when a young man was killed after his car lost control outside her house.

Ms Shields told of many cars that have landed upside down in her front lawn.

"The council agreed to install solar panel speed signs this week or next as a temporary measure however a long term solution is yet to materialise. We told them that over 4,700 cars use that stretch of road on a daily basis and records show some cars are driving well in excess of 90 kph through bad bends and in a 60 kph zone. It was also noted that the road is particularly dangerous after it rains," Ms O'Kane said.

The residents currently have an online petition circulating calling on the council to improve the road and they have also requested an option for a speed van to be located there in future. They want the council to reduce the speed limit along the road to 50kph and to take out the dangerous bends.

"Enough is enough," said the Kilmullen residents spokesperson.

"We can't sleep at night - it is so stressful wondering when the next accident will happen. We need action and the council needs to come up with a solution sooner rather than later," Ms O'Kane said.