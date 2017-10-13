Dramatic new picture of Hurricane #ophelia tweeted by @meteireann

Met Éireann has tweeted a dramatic up to the minute picture of Hurricane Ophelia which it has now warned could hit Ireland on Sunday.

On Friday afternoon, October 13 the Irish State weather forecaster tweeted an satellite image of hurricane #Ophelia. It is currently located approx 1,300km west of the Canary Islands.

The forecaster had said it would impact Ireland on Monday but it is not due to affect Ireland from Sun night

The State weather forecaster has warned that a combination of a vigorous Atlantic weather system and the remnants of Ophelia will pass close to Ireland, and has the potential to be a high-impact event in parts of the country.

There remains uncertainty as to the exact evolution and movement of this weather system during the coming four days, but storm-force winds, outbreaks of heavy rain, and very high seas are threatened.

Met Éireann says will maintain a close watch on the evolution and issue further advisories and warnings as these are and warnings as these are warranted.

The warning is valid from 2pm Tursday, October 12 to Tuesday, October 17 6am