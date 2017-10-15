OPHELIA TAKING AIM ON IRELAND EXPECTED TO BE POWERFUL POST-TROPICAL CYCLONE - US Hurricane Centre

The US National Hurricane Centre has updated its warning about Hurricane Ophelia saying the the storm is still on course to have a big impact on Ireland.

The Flordia-based centre said early on Sunday morning Ophelia is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone within 24 hours that is still on course to strike the country.

"Regardless of the exact timing, post-tropical cyclone Ophelia is forecast to remain a powerful storm with hurricane-force winds when it reaches Ireland on Monday," says the warning.

The centre, which had already described Ophelia as a 'Rare Category 3 Hurricane', says the storm system is forecast to interact with land, which should cause a faster rate of weakening in 48 to 72 hours.

"Although the center of Ophelia is not forecast to reach Ireland or the UK until Monday, strong winds and rains will arrive well in advance of the cyclone centre," it said.

The Centre says that although the satellite appearance of Ophelia has been slowly on Sunday morning, the cyclone remains "an impressive hurricane" due to it being over the relatively cool waters of the northeastern Atlantic.

While Met Éireann has issued a Red Alert for some counties on the west cost and an orange alert for the rest of the country, the US tracking agency does not distinguish the worst area of impact.

"The NHC model guidance remains in excellent agreement on Ophelia reaching the southern coast of Ireland in 24-30 hours, and then move across the remainder of the country Monday night, and then move across Northern Ireland and northern Great Britain on Tuesday," said its Sunday morning forecast.

The US forecasters advises residents in those locations to be hit by the storm to consult their local meteorological service for more information on local impacts.

Hurricane Debbie was the most powerful cyclone on record to strike Ireland when it hit in September 1961. It claimed 18 lives and caused up to £50 million in damage. It is regarded as possibly the only tropical cyclone on record to ever strike Britain and Ireland.

Other notable Hurricanes to have an impact were Charley in 1986, Gordon in 2006 and Katia in 2011. More recently Storm Darwin wreaked havoc in Laois and other Leinster counties in 2014 while Storm Desmond was one of four high power storms in the 2015/16 winter.

