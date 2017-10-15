Hurricane #Ophelia: Advice for Laois and what you need to know to stay safe
Hurricane Ophelia
Batten down the hatches as a status orange weather warning is now in place for Laois as Hurricane Ophelia approaches Ireland.
BREAKING: Laois emergency services put on standby for Hurricane Ophelia #OPHELIA.
Met Éireann has confirmed that Ophelia is the most powerful hurricane to have ever been this far east in the Atlantic on record.
Laois County Council has issued the following advice for people to stay safe as the storm passes.
All unnecessary travel should be avoided on Monday while the storm is passing.
Very strong winds are predicted making driving conditions hazardous, especially for the more vulnerable road users, e.g., cyclists, pedestrian’s, motorcyclist and high sided vehicles. Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris.
Given anticipated weather conditions, tomorrow should be no bike day.
Power outages are likely to occur in certain parts of the country, with contingency planning activated by the ESB. The ESB is advising the public to stay away from fallen cables that may have broken due to the high winds. ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1850 372 999
Bus Éireann's
People are asked to check in on isolated and vulnerable
People are advised to remove patio furniture, rubbish
Hurricane Ophelia will be '
Other precautions that have been reported nationally include:
Clear drains which can block quickly in heavy rain and cause flooding indoors.
Clear any furniture or
Ensure windows are properly closed and secure during the storm.
If possible, have someone home to monitor alarm systems which AA expects to go off during high winds.
Sweep away loose leaves in the garden to prevent drains from blocking.
For
Key Public Safety & Information Message as Hurricane Ophelia approaches #ophelia.
