Hurricane #Ophelia: Advice for Laois and what you need to know to stay safe

Batten down the hatches as a status orange weather warning is now in place for Laois as Hurricane Ophelia approaches Ireland.

BREAKING: Laois emergency services put on standby for Hurricane Ophelia #OPHELIA.

Met Éireann has confirmed that Ophelia is the most powerful hurricane to have ever been this far east in the Atlantic on record.

Laois County Council has issued the following advice for people to stay safe as the storm passes.

All unnecessary travel should be avoided on Monday while the storm is passing.

Very strong winds are predicted making driving conditions hazardous, especially for the more vulnerable road users, e.g., cyclists, pedestrian’s, motorcyclist and high sided vehicles. Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris.

Given anticipated weather conditions, tomorrow should be no bike day.

Power outages are likely to occur in certain parts of the country, with contingency planning activated by the ESB. The ESB is advising the public to stay away from fallen cables that may have broken due to the high winds. ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1850 372 999

Bus Éireann’s schools transport services will not be operating in counties covered by Red level warnings. Because of the duty of care owed to children and to avoid the risk arising from travelling , the Department of Education and schools is instructing all schools to act on the Departments advice. Crèches and Montessori facilities should also remain closed tomorrow.

People are asked to check in on isolated and vulnerable neighbours today in advance of the oncoming severe weather conditions and again after the worst of the event has passed.

People are advised to remove patio furniture, rubbish bins and any loose items from around buildings, which can be turned into missiles by the wind.

Hurricane Ophelia will be ' life threatening ' says emergency group #Ophelia.

Other precautions that have been reported nationally include:

Clear drains which can block quickly in heavy rain and cause flooding indoors.

Clear any furniture or loose items from the garden to prevent loose debris from smashing windows.

Ensure windows are properly closed and secure during the storm.

If possible, have someone home to monitor alarm systems which AA expects to go off during high winds.

Sweep away loose leaves in the garden to prevent drains from blocking.

For motorists they advise avoiding travel where possible in affected areas and to drive with caution and watch out for fallen debris when on the road.

Key Public Safety & Information Message as Hurricane Ophelia approaches #ophelia.