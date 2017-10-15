OPHELIA WEAKENS BUT STILL POWERFUL AND WILL MOVE NORTHEAST AFTER ARRIVING ON SOUTH COAST - say US forecasters

Latest predictions from the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in the United States show that Hurricane Opehlia is weakening but that it remains powerful and its course is set to cross the centre of Ireland in a Northeast direction.

The NHC has been monitoring Ophelia for the past week and been in contact with Met Éireann about its projected strength and course.

In its latest update issued in the past hour it says that after displaying a distinct hurricane eye overnight, recent satellite imagery indicates that the cloud pattern of Ophelia has begun to deteriorate and the eye is no longer apparent.

It says Ophelia is forecast to gradually weaken and become a post-tropical cyclone later on Sunday.

As for direction the US forecasters say satellite fixes indicate that Ophelia is moving toward the north-northeast and this pattern is expected to persist.

It says a post-tropical storm Ophelia is still on course to reach the southern coast of Ireland Monday morning. It says the strong winds and rains associated with Post-Tropical Ophelia will arrive well in advance of the cyclone centre.

Its key message continues to be that Ophelia is expected to be a powerful extratropical cyclone with hurricane force winds while it moves near Ireland and the United Kingdom. It says direct impacts from wind and heavy rain in portions of

these areas are likely, along with dangerous marine conditions.

READ MORE BELOW IMAGE

Hurricane Ophelia Discussion Number 26

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL172017

1100 AM AST (Miami time) Sun Oct 15 2017

After displaying a distinct eye overnight, recent satellite imagery

indicate that the cloud pattern of Ophelia has begun to deteriorate

and the eye is no longer apparent. The deep convection is also

weakening fast and consequently, Dvorak numbers have begun to

decrease while analysts are trying to lower them as much as the

technique allows. The best estimate of the initial intensity is 80

kt. Given the cold waters of about 20 deg C, and the strong shear,

Ophelia is forecast to gradually weaken and become a post-tropical

cyclone later today.

Satellite fixes indicate that Ophelia is moving toward the

north-northeast or 025 degrees at 33 kt, well embedded within the

fast flow ahead of a large trough. This pattern is expected to

persist, so no significant change in track is anticipated before

dissipation. Guidance continues to be in remarkably good agreement

and most of the models bring a weakened post-tropical Ophelia to the

southern coast of Ireland Monday morning (AST or Miami time).

Thereafter, the cyclone will continue over northern Great Britain

until dissipation.

Strong winds and rains associated with Post-Tropical Ophelia will

arrive well in advance of the cyclone center. Residents in those

locations should consult products from their local meteorological

service for more information on local impacts.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Ophelia is expected to be a powerful extratropical cyclone with

hurricane force winds while it moves near Ireland and the United

Kingdom. Direct impacts from wind and heavy rain in portions of

these areas are likely, along with dangerous marine conditions. For

more details on the magnitude, timing, and location of impacts from

post-tropical Ophelia, residents in Ireland should refer to products

issued by Met Eireann, and residents in the United Kingdom should

refer to products issued by the Met Office.



FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 15/1500Z 41.6N 16.0W 80 KT 90 MPH

12H 16/0000Z 46.0N 13.0W 75 KT 85 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

24H 16/1200Z 51.5N 9.5W 65 KT 75 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

36H 17/0000Z 57.0N 5.0W 50 KT 60 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

48H 17/1200Z 60.5N 1.5W 35 KT 40 MPH...POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

72H 18/1200Z...DISSIPATED