Laois students: Universities and ITs announce closures for Hurricane Ophelia

Laois students traveling back to various third level education around the country on Sunday could save themselves the journey by noting the following closures.

Laois County Council has already issued advice stating that no unnecessary journeys should be made.

Laois is currently in the orange alert zone with creches advised to close. All schools in red alert parts of Ireland are advised to close.

Various third level institutions are communicating with students via social media and email to inform them that there will be no classes on Monday.

Laois primary and secondary schools must have plan if Red alert declared during Ophelia details here

NUIG are having a meeting to decide whether or not the college should remain open.

UCC has made a decision to close.

All GMIT campuses will close on Monday due to a red weather alert. Students have been told that lectures will resume on Tuesday, October 17.

The GMIT campuses are:

- GMIT Galway campus

- GMIT Mayo campus

- GMIT Letterfrack campus

- GMIT Galway School of Design and Creative Arts (CCAM)

- GMIT Mountbellew campus

The University of Limerick will be closed due to a red weather warning.

The University of Limerick will be CLOSED tomorrow as a result of a red status storm warning October 15, 2017

The Institute of Technology Tralee will also be closed for safety reasons.

Cork Institute of Technology will be closed on Monday.

CIT will be closed tomorrow Monday 16th October 2017 due to storm. More information: https://t.co/aadb3yDeYX — CIT (@CIT_ie) October 15, 2017

No decision has been made at IT Sligo.

More updates to follow.