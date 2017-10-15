Hurricane Ophelia: Laois school closures

UPDATE: ALL SCHOOLS IN LAOIS CLOSED AS HURRICANE OPHELIA UPDATES TO NATIONAL RED WARNING.

Hurrican Ophelia is making its way towards Ireland with a status orange warning in place for Laois.

Laois schools must plan to keep students in if Red alert declared for Laois when Ophelia hits.

Parents around the county are wondering if schools will remain open or close on Monday as all schools in red alert counties are closed and the strength of the hurricane remains unknown.

So far, Educate Together National School in Portlaoise will close on Monday.

Msgr. John Byrne has confirmed that all Portlaoise Parish Primary Schools will be closed on Monday, Holy family Senior and Junior, Scoil Bhride, the Heath, Ratheniska and St. Francis.encouraged everyone to "keep safe".

Msgr. Byrne encouraged everyone to "keep safe" during Hurricane Ophelia.

Saint Fintan's BNS, Mountrath has confirmed school will be closed tomorrow.

If you have any information on school closures in Laois please let us know at news@leinsterexpress.ie.

More follows.

Laois emergency services put on standby for Hurricane Ophelia #OPHELIA.

Universities and ITs announce closures.

What to do if the power goes.

Laois County Council issue advice ahead of the hurricane.