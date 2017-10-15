Status Red weather warning for Laois as Hurricane Ophelia approaches

Met Éireann has updated the weather warning for Hurricane Ophelia to Red for the entire country.

Laois has now been upgraded to a Red weather warning.

All schools and colleges in the country will close on Monday, October 16 due to the Red alert.

The Department of Education issued the following statement:

"In response to the imminent Storm Ophelia, the Department of Education and Skills is now publicly informing all schools, colleges and other education institutions that they are to remain closed tomorrow, Monday 16 October.

This decision has been made following discussions with members of the Government Task Force on Emergency Planning and in light of the advice from Met Éireann on this unprecedented storm.

All schools and colleges will be closed tomorrow."

Met Éireann has warned of the potential risk to lives in the course of Ophelia.

Here is a list of schools that have confirmed closure for Monday, October 16.

Laois schools must plan to keep students in if Red alert declared for Laois.

Laois County Council has issued advice ahead of the Hurricane.

Universities and ITs around the country have announced closures.