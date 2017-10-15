Laois emergency phone numbers to take note of ahead of Hurricane Ophelia

Hurricane Ophelia is set to batter Ireland on Monday, October 16 and a national red alert weather warning is now in place.

Laois County Council has issued advice on staying safe and ESB has shared what to do if your electricity goes.

All schools and colleges in the country are closed on Monday.

The Red status of the hurricane means that there is a danger to life and/or property.

Should you be affected during Hurricane Ophelia these are the emergency numbers you can call.

In case of emergency dial 999 or 112 and ask for the relevant service, fire, ambulance, gardaí.

Laois County Council Severe Weather Hotline: 1890 837 273.

ESB Networks Emergency Line: 1851 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland Emergency Line: 1850 20 5050

Anyone in Laois who wishes to share their situation throughout Hurricane Ophelia can email the Leinster Express at news@leinsterexpress.ie.

