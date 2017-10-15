Cancellations in Portlaoise and other Dublin Midlands hospitals

Many appointments and procedures in Portlaoise and other hospitals in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group have been cancelled due to Hurricane Ophelia.

Following advice from the HSE nationally due to the upgrading of the “Red” weather warning by Met Eireann to the whole country as a result of storm Ophelia, patients need to take note of the following;

Hospitals of the DMHG can confirm the following;

Outpatients: all hospital outpatient appointments are being cancelled on Monday 16th October. Consequently, patients do not need to attend or contact the hospital and they will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Scheduled/planned procedures: Patients who are scheduled to have a planned procedure can contact the hospital in the morning to confirm if their procedure is going ahead. In order to minimise unnecessary travel risks for patients, only urgent procedures will take place on Monday, October 16.

· St James Hospital

· Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore Hospital

· Naas Hospital

· Portlaoise Hospital

· Coombe Women & Infants University

· St Lukes, Rathgar

· Tallaght Hospital

The HSE has made a similar national announcement.