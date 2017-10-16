Hurricane Ophelia: Laois emergency response units are on standby

Laois County Council Severe Weather Coordination Group met on Monday morning, October 16 and subsequently met with An Garda Siochana and agreed the necessary coordinated response.

Laois Shopping Centre completely shut down.

Laois County Council and An Garda Siochana have confirmed the following;

Wind speeds of over 80 km/hr are anticipated from 11:OOam until early on Tuesday morning.

Large Scale power outages are anticipated.

We would advise all businesses to close their businesses and send their workers home.

NO unnecessary travel should be taken.

All our Emergency Services are on standby throughout the day and night.

Our Severe Weather Coordination centre is operational from this morning.

The emergency number is 999 and it has a dedicated local number of 1890 837 273.

Here is a list of emergency phone numbers should you need them:

Laois County Council Severe Weather Hotline: 1890 837 273.

ESB Networks Emergency Line: 1851 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland Emergency Line: 1850 20 5050

Laois Civil Defense Operational Control Centre: 0879065813

