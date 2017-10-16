Hurricane Ophelia: Emergency numbers issued by closed Laois pharmacies

Laois pharmacies have issued emergency numbers for patients who may urgently need medication.

With all businesses advised to shut today in Laois as the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia passes over us, several pharmacies have issued mobile numbers.

McElwee's Pharmacy which has branches in Portlaoise and Mountmellick, has posted the following:

"McElwee Pharmacies will close all stores at 11am today. Please stay indoors and do not travel unnecessarily.

Thank you, Peter McElwee 087 224 5918".

MiHealth Pharmacy in the Kyle Centre in Portlaoise has also issued an emergency number.

"Please call John Paul on 085 132 9992 should you have any medical emergencies. We hope that everyone stays safe as the storm passes. Thank you for your understanding, John Paul and staff".

