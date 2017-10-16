BREAKING - Person injured after tree fall in Monasterevin during Hurricane Ophelia

A person has been injured after a tree fell on a car in Monasterevin during Hurricane Ophelia.

Portarlington Fire Services has responded to a road traffic collision at Monasterevin where a tree has fallen on a car, one person has been removed to Portlaoise General Hospital.

The gender of the status of the injured person are not yet known.

Laois County Council, An Garda Siochana and HSE Crisis Management Team wish to strongly advise that all members of the public should remain indoors.

"Under no circumstances should anybody leave their property or travel on the roads," warned the team.

There are currently 19 roads blocked in Co. Laois and fallen trees have been reported in 24 separate locations.

Met Éireann has warned that winds from the south will get stronger in the coming hours in the midlands.

More details at www.leinsterexpress.ie

Details on who to contact in Laois if there is an emergency here

ROAD CLOSURES IN LAOIS HERE