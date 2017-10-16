Hurricane Ophelia causes thousands to lose power in Laois

High winds caused by Hurricane Ophelia has led to thousands of homes and businesses loosing power in Laois during the storm.

Mountmellick suffered worst according to the ESB powercheck service. A total of 3,800 customers lost supply in two large outages off the Davitt Road area of town.

More than 1,000 customers lost power in Portarlington on the Laois and Offaly side. One fault in the Lea Road cut the supply to nearly 800 customers.

In Portlaoise more than 450 customers lost electricity off the Mountrath Road in the Bellingham and Maryborough Village estates. In the Pallas area, 11 customers lost power off the Mountmellick Road.

In the Rathdowney area 70 customers lost supply while a number of customers in Laois were among more than 700 on the Roscrea power supply that lost electricity.

Up to 140 Laois customers around Ballinakill and Spink areas on the Castlecomer line lost supply.

About 30 customers in the Abbeyleix area on the Portlaoise supply were without power.

At one point the ESB said 360,000 homes and businesses were without electricity with all areas of the country hit.

