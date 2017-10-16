Portlaoise fire crews dispatched to ongoing Hurricane Ophelia incidents in Laois

Laois emergency response teams continue to deal to incidents caused by Hurricane Ophelia.

Laois County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched from Portlaoise at about 7.45pm on Monday to help Laois County Council staff deal with road blockages.

The Laois Crisis Management Team say the fire crews were deployed to assess and deal with general incidents on the priority road networks.

A number of local and minor roads remain blocked in Laois but the majority of priority routes have been assessed and are deemed passable.

The only priority route currently deemed impassable is the R423 Mountmellick to Ballyfin road.

Emergency services in Laois have responded to nearly 100 incidents

Please be advised if you require the assistance of the emergency services please dial 999.

The local number for the Severe Weather Communication Centre is 1890837273.

Emergency shelter is available on request.