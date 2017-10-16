Laois Ophelia warning renewed as emergency response teams will be out at dawn on Tuesday

Council road crews will be mobilised from first light Tuesday to remove debris and to clear any routes that remain blocked.

In the meantime, Laois County Council, An Garda Síochána and HSE Crisis Management Team strongly advise that all members of the public should remain indoors and avoid any unnecessary travel.

Fire crews and Garda units have assessed the condition of the priority routes in the county and the majority are deemed passable with care at this time.

This includes the M7, N80, N78, N77, R445, R427, R430 (Killeshin to Mountrath), R433, R435, R434, R639, R427 (Stradbally to Cashel), R440, R422, R420, R419, R423 (Mountmellick to Portarlington), R426 (Swan to Portlaoise via Timahoe), R425 (Cashel to Sheffield Cross).

The regional routes between Mountmellick and Ballyfin (R423) and the R427 at Vicarstown remains blocked at this time.

This is subject to change through the night.

"Council road crews will be mobilised from first light tomorrow to remove debris and to clear any routes that remain blocked. Until that time the Crisis Management Team are advising that all unnecessary travel should be avoided as conditions are still hazardous," said the the Crisis Management Team

The team acknowledged and thank the public for their on-going co-operation.

The local number for the Severe Weather Communication Centre is 1890837273 and this will be staffed to 9pm tonight and from 7am Tuesday, October 17.

Please be advised if you require the assistance of the emergency services please dial 999 or 112.