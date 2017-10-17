Met Éireann: Laois set for Storm Brian heading for Ireland this weekend

As Laois and the rest of the country come to terms with the destruction caused by Hurricane Ophelia, a new storm is on its way.

Ophelia did not stop burglars at Laois coffee shop.

Storm Brian is to pass through Ireland later this week bringing strong winds and rain.

This new storm will not help the ESB Network workers as 245,000 people are without power in Ireland.

The ESB have warned that it could be days before power is restored to all customers.

Met Éireann has said that Storm Brian will be nothing like a hurricane but will bring strong winds and rain throughout the country. It is expected to hit the UK harder than Ireland.

Wind and rain will begin on Thursday with Storm Brian expected to hit on Friday.

Cool & bright today with good spells of sunshine & just some well scattered showers.W breezes will continue E through the day. Highs 11/14C — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 17, 2017

Three people were killed during Hurricane Ophelia, which left a trail of destruction.

Water outages are being dealt with in Laois.

People are still without power around the county.

108 calls were logged to the Severe Weather Communication Centre in Laois.

The local number for the Severe Weather Communication Centre is 1890837273 and this has been staffed from 7am this morning. Please be advised if you require the assistance of the emergency services please dial 999 or 112.