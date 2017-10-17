Ophelia: Electric power still out in 1,000 Laois homes this morning

Over 1,000 homes are still without power this morning Tuesday October 17, after Hurricane Ophelia smashed through Laois yesterday.

There are clusters of power outages in Mountmellick, Portarlington, Portlaoise and Abbeyleix.

In Portarlington power has been out in parts of the town since just after 1pm yesterday, with over 500 homes still without electricity, according to the ESB powercheck service. Power has been restored to about 500 customers around the town.

Mountmellick suffered worst, with a total of 3,800 customers losing supply in two large outages off the Davitt Road area of town. There are still about 1,800 waiting for power in the town and surrounding area.

In Portlaoise more than 320 customers are still without power in the Mountrath Road estates of Bellingham, Maryborough and Rossvale.

The Abbeyleix area has 250 homes without power this morning, since yesterday afternoon. Another 141 are without power near Ballinakill and Heywood.

In Stradbally 62 homes are without power since 9.30pm last night.

In Rathdowney 70 homes are affected since 2.19pm yesterday, with another 109 out of power in Cullohill.

ESB Networks workers are working to repair faults as quickly as possible, but say some areas may be up to 10 days without power.

Bernadine Maloney, Head of Corporate Affairs at the ESB, said the midlands and all parts of the country have been hit.

"We have 360,000 businesses and customers out at the moment. With this number of customers out - it is unprecedented it is going to be a number of days, 10 days, before 5% of customers get their power back," she said.

To view the updated map by the ESB, click here.

For more on the Ophelia clean-up in Laois today, read here.