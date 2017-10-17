This Laois business had a great solution to the power cut during Ophelia

The staff at Roundwood House in Mountrath have caused a bit of a storm of their own on Twitter with their solution to keeping the show on the road during Hurricane Ophelia.

The social media crew over at Roundwood House B&B had their thinking hats on while the chefs had torches strapped to their heads.

No power after being battered by #Ophelia but the show must go on... pic.twitter.com/dLAmOj5fh0 — Roundwood House (@RoundwoodHouse) October 16, 2017

The power was cut off during the storm at the historic house in Mountrath along with thousands of other people in Laois.

Set at the foot of the Slieve Bloom Mountains, Roundwood House is a beautiful and historically significant 18th century Irish country house.

Many Laois businesses chose to close up shop following advice from the gardaí.

Laois shopping centre made a decision to close around 12pm.

On Twitter, Roundwood House describes itself in a short bio.

"It's like visiting an old friend, who makes an occasion of a meal, warms you up by the fire, and then charges you for it."

The staff faced the storm with good humour and people online loved it.

Can't not retweet this one! Thanks Maia :-) https://t.co/KDEs0bJ2jG — Roundwood House (@RoundwoodHouse) October 14, 2017

Hannah & Paddy Flynn continue the tradition of caring for Roundwood House.