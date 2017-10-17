Ophelia clean-up: Slieve Blooms, Emo Court and all Coillte forests in Laois remain closed to the public today

If you are thinking of a walk in the woods today to view the damage caused by Hurricane Ophelia, think again.

All Coillte owned forests, and that includes the Slieve Bloom mountains and the woods around Emo Court, are closed to the public today.

"All Coillte Forests will remain closed to recreational users and the general public today, Tuesday 17th October, while forest workers and contractors commence the assessment of the damage caused by Storm Ophelia to recreational areas," a spokesperson for the semi state company has said this morning.

They warn of the danger of damaged trees, with thousands of trees knocked or damaged nationwide in yesterday's storm.

"Coillte would like to remind the public that fallen and overhanging trees pose an extremely dangerous risk to the public and Coillte is urging everyone to remain vigilant over the coming days. Members of the public should not approach fallen or overhanging trees as they pose a significant health and safety risk and access routes blocked by trees should only be cleared by trained experts," Coillte said.

