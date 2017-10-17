Man due in court after a young woman was assaulted in Laois during Ophelia

A 19-year-old woman was assaulted and her handbag was stolen while Hurricane Ophelia raged across the country yesterday.

The incident took place at 5:30pm at Centre Point, Mountrath.

The woman experienced minor injuries and was reported to be very frightened after the incident.

A 27-year-old male was charged and is due in court on Tuesday morning, October 17.

In a separate incident, thieves stole from a coffee shop in Mountmellick.

