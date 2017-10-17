Laois restaurants outdo themselves for Hurricane Ophelia

Hurricane Ophelia only served to raise community spirit in Laois, not least in two Laois restaurants.

In Mountmellick, The Hare's Corner restaurant in the MDA were not willing to let their elderly regulars go hungry because of the power outage.

The staff instead delivered free lunches to several loyal customers before the hurricane picked up.

The son of one local lady, Jonathan Pierce posted his warm appreciation from the UK.

"Big shout out of thanks to the mill restaurant Mountmellick. My mum has her lunch there most days along with her neighbour. I came back from an overnight visit this morning and in the light of Ophelia the mill had delivered my mum and her neighbour lunch free of charge. What lies lovely thoughtful thing to do. Amazing acts of kindness," he said.

In Portlaoise, The Pantry restaurant yesterday delivered fresh scones to the hard working crews at Portlaoise Fire Station, and today are offering "free brews for emergency services all day" to say thank you.

"Sincere thanks to all of you who worked (& are still working) in any of the emergency services through the aftermath of #Ophelia. If you are passing The Pantry today, call into us for a brew on the house, as a small gesture of appreciation," the restaurant have posted on their facebook page.

Well served!

