Book about Laois people to raise money for new Grow mental health centre

A unique new book has been written by well known Laois osteopath and sports therapist Darren Conroy, celebrating the best and brightest of Laois people, while supporting mental health.

The book will feature 30 people that have made a positive impact in their lives, in various ways.

Senator David Norris, whose family originated from Laois, is the special guest aunching the book on Friday November 10 in Mountmellick Arts Centre at 8pm.

Mountmellick man Darren Conroy runs a busy practice with his wife Kerrie Taylor in Portlaoise.

He wrote the book in his rare spare time.

While Darren is not revealing just who will feature in it, he has recently met Laois people such as Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick from Ballyfin and Senator David Norris, whose roots are in Laois.

“It includes 30 people some well known, some athletes, some less known; all who make up our community and our county,” he said.

The book only exists so far on his laptop, and Darren is asking Laois businesses and people to sponsor €100 each to raise enough to bring it to print.

Any money left over, and all of the proceeds of the sales of the book, will then be donated to the mental health charity Grow.

“In order to print the book and raise money, we are looking for business (or anyone who is in a position) to sponsor €100 to private message me,2 he said on facebook.

“ This way we can collectively as a community do this together for our own county. We have had a very good response so far and hope to raise all funds by donation. All donors will be listed in book,” he said.

“All money will be used to open a new centre in Laois to help members of our own communities who suffer with issues of mental health. Together we can all move one step further in normalising the discussion on mental health and providing a facility to look after those who need it,” Darren said.

The public are invited to attend the launch.