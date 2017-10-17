Portlaoise woman wins Midwife of the Year in national awards
Photo credit Paul Sherwood. Madelaine Göhrs - Midwife Of The Year
Portlaoise woman, Madelaine Göhrs, has won Midwife of the Year at the Boots maternity and infant Awards.
The awards ceremony which is in its tenth year were held at the Royal Marine Hotel, Dun Laogaire.
Hosted by RTE’s Maura Derrane, the awards recognise inspirational people and commends and celebrates the very best products for parents and babies in Ireland.
Emotions ran high as inspirational stories were shared by host Maura Derrane of the achievements by the individuals of the People Award winners in the Boots maternity and infant awards.
Read more below the picture.
Pictured - Madelaine Göhrs - Midwife Of The Year with Louise Keane and her daughter Anú. Photo credit Paul Sherwood.
A traumatic experience during labour can be a difficult thing to get over, especially when another pregnancy presents it-self. The desire to do things differently, to do things the ‘right’ way can be overwhelming and sometimes, unfortunately, out of reach.
For her fourth pregnancy, Elly Brennan (who nominated Madelaine) was sure she wanted a home birth; a birth that was a gentle and healing experience for her and her family.
Elly was searching for the right midwife to help her achieve this goal and soon discovered Private Midwives Ireland, who put her in touch with Madelaine.
Elly describes Madelaine as a caring and kind person and above all, a good listener. She says, “I never had to worry about going to the hospital, I knew that Madelaine would support me, I knew that she would be behind me if anything went wrong”. Under Madeleine’s care and attention, Elly overcame her fears and insecurities about home birthing.
Through her time with Madelaine, she realised her ability to birth her son without pain relief and at home; something that she greatly desired to do after her previous pregnancies. She says, “Every time I look at my son, I am amazed that I actually did that.
I am amazed that he’s here and he’s healthy and he’s huge. But I’m also amazed that I had the power to do that myself. That’s what makes her special. She helped me to realise that.”
Congratulating the winners on their awards, Gillian Hennessey from Boots Ireland, said: “The journey to becoming a parent is an exciting, yet daunting time and uniquely different for every Mum and Dad. With this in mind, we at Boots Ireland are delighted once again to partner and be involved with the maternity & infant Awards this year.
The People Awards are such a fantastic way to celebrate parents, as well as recognising all of the amazing people and unsung heroes around Ireland who are out there supporting them.
In addition, to the product awards are so incredibly useful to parents as a guide when choosing between the multitude of baby essentials required once you have a little one! I’d like to congratulate all of this year’s finalists and winners,” she said.
Adding to this, Tracey Carney, Event Director, Boots maternity & infant Awards said, “I would like to congratulate each and every winner, they are all heroes and so inspirational to me. I love that both the general public and judges were responsible for choosing this years best products, These awards are considered to be the most demanding in the industry, because they are judged by real experts, parents themselves,” she said.
See the full list of winners from the awards here:
Child Hero of the Year Molly Byrne, (age 6) from Celbridge,
Kildare
Young Achiever of the Year Kaydi Smith, (age 11) from Rathmore,
Kerry
Miracle Baby of the Year S am Barrett from Belturbet,
Cavan
Pharmacist Of the Year Anne Marie Fadden from Clane,
Kildare
Canavan Byrne Early Educator of the Ida Lane from Wicklow town,
Year Wicklow
Mum of the Year Alison O Reilly from East Wall,
Dublin
Midwife of the Year Madelaine Göhrs from Loais,
Portlaoise
Grandparent of the Year A nn-Marie Hourigan from
Carrickmacross, Monaghan
GP of the Year Eibhlin O Callaghan from
Mullingar, Westmeath
Maxi-Cosi Dad of the Year Kei th Lynam from Birr, Offally
Business Parent of the Year Sarah Walsh from Navan Road,
Dublin
Boots Outstanding Achievement Kevin Bell from Ballincollig, Cork
Super Sibling Of the Year Ky le O'Driscoll from Bandon,
Cork
Boots Special Merit of Courage and Marie White from Muclagh, Offaly
Compassion
Boots maternity & infant Product of the Year Awards
Best Baby Carrier Stokke My Carrier
Best Baby Food Organix Goodies Raspberry &
Apple Soft Oaty Bars
Best Baby Gadget Gummee Glove
Best Baby Monitor Summer Infant Panorama Digital
Video Monitor
Best Baby Pants Pampers Active Fit Nappy Pants
Best Baby Retailer Mothercare Ireland
Best Baby Skincare Bepanthen Ointment
Best Baby Thermometer Boots Non Contact Thermometer
Best Baby Wipes Aldi Mamia Newborn Extra
Sensitive Wipes
Best Baby/Toddler Supplement BabyV it D3 Drops
Best Bath Time Product Childs Farm Bubble Bath
Best Breastfeeding Product Cl eva Mama ClevaCushion 10 in
1 Nursing Pillow
Best Car Seat Maxi-Cosi Axis s
Best Family Brand Aldi Mamia
Best Family Car ŠKODA KODIAQ
Best Family Cleaning Product Milton Washing Up Liquid
Best Family Detergent Fairy Non-Bio Pods
Best Family Hotel/Holiday Destination Dingle Skellig Hotel
Best Feeding Product Munchkin Go Bowl Silicone Bowl
Best for Baby Colic Infacol Oral Suspension
Best Holiday Product Huggies Little Swimmers
Best In Fertility pre-Concei ve
Best Nappy Cream Sudocrem Care & Protect
Best Nappy Range Pampers Premium Protection
Nappy
Best Parenting Blog One Yummy Mummy
Best Potty Training Product IK EA LOCKIG Children's Potty
Best Pregnancy Supplement B oots Pregnancy Support Plus
Best Safety Product Prince Lionheart Child View
Mirror
Best Santa Experience Fota Island Resort
Best Skincare for Mum Aldi Lacura Caviar Illumination
Day Cream
Best Sleep Product MAM Night Soother
Best Stroller Out n About Nipper Single V4
Best Time Saving Product tommee tippee Closer to Nature
Perfect Prep Machine
Best Travel System Baby Elegance Venti Travel
System
Innovative Product of the Year Cognikids Sip
