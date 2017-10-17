Ophelia: this branch is perilously balanced on a wire over a path in Mountmellick

The dangers of Ophelia are not passed in Laois as this photo clearly shows.

While the sun is shining today, the damage wreaked by the storm is still being attended to today by emergency crews and tree surgeons, with hundreds of trees broken or knocked.

This image was taken at 2pm today Tuesday October 17 in Mountmellick, and shows a sizeable branch broken from a massive beech tree, just balancing on a wire. It is on the busy N80 road above the only footpath along that road.

Coillte earlier today issued a statement that all their woods are closed to the public today while a damage assessment takes place.

