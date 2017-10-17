Ophelia: Department of Education announcement on Laois schools reopening

The Department of Education has confirmed that all schools will reopen tomorrow as the damage of Hurricane Ophelia is repaired around the country.

Schools, VTOS and Youthreach centres will reopen on Wednesday, October 18 and school transport will be back in operation, subject to any damages experienced at a local level.

As always, schools must ensure the safety of those in their care and give due consideration to this when making a decision to re-open.

For schools which require repairs, any non-State owned schools should in the first instance contact their Insurance Providers before contacting the Department regarding emergency funding, for any State owned buildings school authorities are free to apply for funding under my Departments Emergency Works Scheme.

The Minister for Education and Skills would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all those principals, teachers, students and parents who co-operated fully with the safety measures in place over the past two days.

Schools were closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the Hurricane and the aftermath.

Repairs are ongoing in Laois after 108 calls were made to the local Severe Weather Communication Centre. This line is now closed.

Watch: Laois Fire and Rescue removed a concrete ridgecap from a building on Main Street, Portloaise.