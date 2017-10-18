Ophelia aftermath update: Many Laois homes will remain without electricity until Friday night

Over 150 homes across Laois will not have their electricity restored until this Friday night, according to the latest information from ESB Networks.

For most Laois people life has returned to normal since Storm Ophelia hit last Monday October 16.

But the misery of no electricity continues for many, with some not scheduled for reconnection until 8pm this Friday, and one area given an unknown date for restoration of power.

In Portlaoise, 59 homes are still without power on the Mountrath road, with power expected to be restored by Thursday night at 8pm.

In Portarlington all power is restored except for an area south of the town, which is also to be fixed by 8pm on Thursday.

Mountmellick still has about 345 homes without power, in Pattisons Estate and on Patrick Street, both expected to be fixed by 8pm tonight.

Around the Slieve Blooms, Rosenallis has 98 homes still in darkness, with 65 to be fixed by tonight, and 33 by tomorrow night. Another 24 homes near Mountrath will get power back tonight, but 27 more have an "unknown" date to be fixed, and another 33 will have to wait until Friday at 8pm.

Castletown village has 14 homes still out, expected to be fixed by 8pm on Friday.

Abbeyleix has 66 homes without power, expected to be fixed tonight at 8pm.

Donaghmore Rathdowney area still has 70 homes without power, as does 14 homes north of Durrow, both to be fixed by Friday at 8pm.

Ballinakill has 15 homes still out, Timahoe has 24 homes without power, and Spink/Bilboa has 17 homes, all to be fixed by Thursday night at 8pm.

An area on the Laois side of Athy has another 16 homes in darkness, to be fixed by Thursday night.

ESB staff are working constantly to reconnect power.

"255,000 (70%) whose power was affected by ex-storm Ophelia have now had their power restored in 36 hours since the storm. 130,000 are currently without power. We are working to repair the damage for these customers as quickly as we can. As we move down to lower voltage repairs this work slows down as individual faults are repaired," the ESB state today, Wednesday.

See their map here.

Laois will face another storm this weekend.