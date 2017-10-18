WATCH: Today FM's Dermot and Dave rate a bag of chips from Nino's Portlaoise

Dermot and Dave from Today FM came to Portlaoise this week on some very important business.

The two lads who have been working together for 15 years on radio decided to rate a bag of chips from Nino's Traditional Fish and Chip shop in Portlaoise.

They are on the saerch for the best bag of chips in Ireland.

They judged the chips based on characteristics such as fluffiness, crispiness, temperature and salt and vinegar levels.

Do you agree with their scores?

See what they though of Nino's in this video:

Dermot and Dave are bringing their latest comedy act "Ah Sure Look It" to Portlaoise this month.

The show will be on at The Midlands Park Hotel this weekend, Saturday, October 21 and there are still a couple of tickets left.

Get your tickets here.

The Leinster Express went on the hunt for the best chipper in Laois this year and the public voted in their droves.

The Arch in Stradbally was voted the best chipper in Laois, maybe the lads need to come back and sample some chips there?

Read more about the show here.

Get to know the lads better by clicking here and reading seven random questions we asked them ahead of their trip to Portlaoise.