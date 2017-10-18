WATCH Spink Comhaltas take home top Laois youth award

Spink Comhaltas took home the first place award in the 'Children and Youth' category of the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards.

The Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2017 took place on Tuesday, October 17 in The Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise.

The fantastic comhaltas group was up against some serious competition, they took first place over Laois Comhairle na nÓg, Portarlington Youth Group, Luck Out LGBT+ Youth Group, Emo Youth Group, Mountrath Foroige Club.

Maeve Weston accepted the award on behalf of the musicians in Spink Comhaltas.

The organisers of Spink Comhaltas said it is fantastic to receive this acknowledgement.

"It is really super to receive this acknowledgment of the outstanding work that our teachers, musicians and parents do as part of opening up the world of opportunity that is available to young people through music. Go raibh míle maith agaibh go léir."

Fantastic youth work is being done in Laois at the moment.

Youth Work Ireland Laois launched its 2017-2019 strategy recently.

Mountrath Development Association is building a youth centre in the town.

Spink Comhaltas is a branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, providing traditional music, song and dance classes for junior and senior members.

Listen to some of the members of Spink Comhaltas below.

