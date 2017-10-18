Laois homeowners at luxury hotel resort are in fear of 'legal limbo'

Homeowners who bought houses in five housing estates built as part of a Celtic Tiger luxury hotel resort in rural Laois, are now in fear of being left in "legal limbo".

The housing estates total about 76 homes, built and sold about 11 years ago, as part of the five star Heritage Killenard Hotel, Golf and Spa Resort.

Since then the development went through NAMA's hands and is now sold to two different buyers.

The new owner of the golf club and hotel has now set up a management company for the houses, and has put the club and hotel up for sale again.

"The hotel could be sold free of these extra responsibilities, and residents are very concerned. They were built in 2002 and 2003 and they could be as many years away from being taken in charge," Cllr Padraig Fleming said today.

He and Cllr Tom Mulhall both raised motions at the October meeting of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District, asking Laois County Council for an update, on estates including Rathmoyes Grove and Avenue, Mount Henry Close and Drive and Windmill Terrace.

Laois County Council confirmed that as they stand, the estates cannot be taken in charge by the council, unless the developer applies to the council, and satisfies all planning conditions.

"Water is provided from a private bored well which services the hotel. As a result this estate is excluded," Engineer Pat Delaney said.

"A local developer done wonderful work and completed these houses to the highest order. That is back 15 years ago and now there are issues with wastewater blockages, lights, kerbing, roots of trees. Residents are hugely disappointed with the management company, not one resident is part of them. They are completely in the dark. Any action Laois County Council can do... we all know its the developer who approaches the council to ask to be taken in charge, they want to be rid, but in this case he is happy to let it sit," said Cllr Tom Mulhall.

Director of Services Gerry Murphy said he has "taken note" of their concerns.

"There is a process where residents can apply to a local authority to be taken in charge. Waste water will be an issue that has to be resolved," he said.