Power cut risk as Met Éireann warns of potential 'weather bomb' #stormbrian

As the country recovers from Ophelia and heavy rain sweeps the country today, Met Éireann has warned that the weather system may become an weather bomb that could cause power cuts

They tweeted this morning saying: "The system that may become #StormBrian will undergo explosive cyclogenesis in the next 24 hours. Deepening from 1006hPa to 961hPa."

Explosive cylcogenesis is also known as a weather bomb, and refers to a rapidly deepening area of low pressure.

Met Éireann issued two status yellow weather warnings, including a nationwide weather advisory notice for an onslaught of wind and rain with gusts of over 110km/h from Friday onwards.

That warning comes into effect at 6pm on Friday and runs until midnight on Saturday night.

The stormy conditions are not expected to be as bad as Hurricane Ophelia which ripped through the country on Monday but power cuts are on the cards.

The UK Met Office has issued a Yellow alert for the same a spell of strong southwesterly winds on Saturday. It has warned of some transport disruption and short term loss of power and other services is also possible.

A yellow rain warning is already in place for Thursday, October 19 for a number of counties on Laois border. The rainfall warning is for: Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

Heavy rain is expected with accumulations between 30 and 50 mm possible. The warning is valid to almost midnight (11.59pm) on Thursday 19 October.