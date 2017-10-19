Storm Brian risk of 'significant' Irish impact after #Ophelia #watch #STORMBRIAN

British weather forecasterS have warned that Storm Brian carries the risk of 'significant impact' for Ireland as a result of the damage already done by Hurricane Ophelia.

The Met Office warns that there is disruption to power and transport on the card as a result of the storm which is to due to hit Ireland's west cost on Saturday.

Met Éireann named the weather front Storm Brian and has upgraded its weather warnings.

Storms hitting Ireland and the UK are given names to alert the public of the danger.

