Storm Brian damaging wind gusts could reach 130 kilometres #stormbrian

Met Éireann upgraded bad weekend weather forecast to storm status due to a risk of strong winds and damaging gusts of up to 130km/h.

The forecaster named the storm, Storm Brian, after much speculation on its strength in recent days.

Met Éireann has have its second highest warning level ORANGE in respect of winds developing in coastal regions of a number of counties in the west and southwest Friday night and on Saturday.

For an Orange warning to be issued the average wind speeds are between 65 and 80 km/h while gusts measure between 110 and 130 km/h.

It says Storm Brian is rapidly deepening depression in the mid-Atlantic is expected to fill as it tracks over parts of Ireland overnight Friday and early on Saturday.

In general, the winds in most parts of the country will not be as severe as on Monday when Hurricane Ophelia struck.

Yellow wind warnings are in effect countrywide, with Orange level warnings for coastal areas of the south and west. See warnings for further details.

Various parts of the country will experience strong winds at different times during this period, with northern counties probably not encountering peak winds until Saturday afternoon.

Met Éireann had warned early on Thursday that the Storm had the potential to turn into a Weather Bomb.

More on weather warning here

LATEST BROADCAST WEATHER FORECAST HERE