Emergency power outage in Mountmellick

Gardaí have confirmed that an incident has taken place in Mountmellick where a male came in contact with a live electricity wire.

Local reports are that a vehicle crashed into an ESB pole.

The ESB purposely cut off the power supply in Mountmellick town to deal with the incident in a safe manner at 9pm on Thursday, October 19.

The power was restored at 10pm .

Two gardaí from Portlaoise Garda Station attended the scene, Laois Fire Service was still at the scene just before 10pm .

ESB Networks confirmed that 1800 homes were without power.

Road conditions are bad around Laois as storm Brian approaches, a status yellow wind warning remains in place around the country.

Mountmellick was one of the first towns to experience a power outage during Hurricane Ophelia on Monday.

Power cut risk as Met Éireann warns of potential 'weather bomb' #stormbrian.

Storm Brian risk of 'significant' Irish impact after.

Read more Mountmellick news here.