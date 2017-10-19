Emergency power outage in Mountmellick
Gardaí have confirmed that an incident has taken place in Mountmellick where a male came in contact with a live electricity wire.
Local reports are that a vehicle crashed into an ESB pole.
The ESB purposely cut off the power supply in Mountmellick town to deal with the incident in a safe manner
The power was restored
Two gardaí from Portlaoise Garda Station attended the scene, Laois Fire Service was still at the scene
ESB Networks confirmed that 1800 homes were without power.
Road conditions are bad around Laois as storm Brian approaches, a status yellow wind warning remains in place around the country.
Mountmellick was one of the first towns to experience a power outage during Hurricane Ophelia on Monday.
