Fire Service advise care as huge trees are still falling in Laois

The fallout after Hurricane Ophelia has been felt nationwide and the clean-up operation is still ongoing in Laois. See a gallery of pictures showing some of the damage here.

Laois Fire and Rescue Service has been buring clearing roads since Monday when Hurricane Ophelia hit.

Homes, businesses and farms in Laois were without power for days. Parts of Laois lose power again as #StormBrian approaches.

On Friday, four days after the worst of the storm hit the country, Laois Fire Service has warned people to take care on the roads as huge trees are still falling having come loose during the hurricane.

Storm Brian to bring gusts of 110km/h to Laois on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning meaning that any loose trees or debris will be a danger on the roads again.

A huge tree was blocking the Ballacolla Road in Portlaoise on Friday. Laois Fire and Rescue Service moved the tree and the road is open again.

LS17 Abbeyleix at a tree down on Ballacolla Rd this morning- care still needed on roads, damaged trees can fall after storm is gone. pic.twitter.com/sHxyvorXH5 — Laois Fire & Rescue (@LaoisFireRescue) October 20, 2017

While the fire service are advising care on the roads, today is National Slow Down Day. There will be extra checkpoints on the roads today and gardaí revealed where one of the checkpoints in Laois will be.