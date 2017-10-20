Laois gardaí investigating how Mountmellick electrocution happened

A man who was electrocuted in an incident in Mountmellick on Thursday evening, October 19 will be released from Tullamore Hospital on Friday afternoon, October 20.

Gardaí have confirmed to the Leinster Express that an investigation is ongoing into what actually happened for the man to come in contact with the live electrical wire.

It was reported locally at the time that he crashed into an ESB pole but this remains unconfirmed with gardaí.

It has been reported that the incident occurred when the man was connecting electrical wiring as part of his work.

The man suffered minor injuries.

The incident took place in the Bay Road Business Park in the town at 9:30pm. He was rushed to Tullamore Hospital where he was treated overnight.

A spokesperson for Laois County Fire and Rescue service said: "There was a call to the Bay Road area of town. The crew were already in attendance at flooding on Emmett Street when they received the call and they when straight to the incident as it was the priority call."

The man was already in the ambulance when the Mountmellick fire crew arrived.

Two gardaí from Portlaoise Garda Station attended the scene.

The fire crew returned to the flooding incident around 10:20pm.

In order to deal with the incident in a safe manner, the ESB supply was cut off to 1800 homes and businesses in the town between 9 and 10pm on Thursday, October 19.

It is understood that some parts of the town were still without electricity at 10:30pm but this has been restored now.

