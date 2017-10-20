Train workers set out list of strike dates

Union members at Iarnród Éireann announce a series of rolling 24 hour stoppages train stoppages that are set to hit thousands of Laois commuters and Christmas shoppers.

Following a meeting this afternoon, the Trade Union Group representing all workers at Irish Rail, in pursuance of a long overdue flat pay award, have decided to serve notice on the Company for the following series of industrial actions:

1. Wednesday November 1st 24 hour Work Stoppage full withdrawal of labour and the placing of pickets

2. Tuesday November 7th 24 hour Work Stoppage full withdrawal of labour and the placing of pickets

3. Tuesday November 14th 24 hour Work Stoppage full withdrawal of labour and the placing of pickets

4. Thursday November 23rd 24 hour Work Stoppage full withdrawal of labour and the placing of pickets

5. Friday December 8th 24 hour Work Stoppage full withdrawal of labour and the placing of pickets

The Trade Union Group plan to conduct reviews on an ongoing basis and may decide to escalate the action by way of increased frequency and duration.

Unions claim that the the responsibility for this dispute lies squarely with the CEO and his management team at Irish Rail.

"The treatment meted out to staff over the last number of months, and in particular the debacle which occurred at the WRC last evening, has been nothing short of contemptuous and will make a resolution to this dispute even more difficult, if not now impossible," said a statement

The unions said it is an unfortunate consequence that tens of thousands of commuters are now going to be discommoded as a result of the intransigence of Irish Rail.