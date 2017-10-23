Four houses broken into in Laois

Four properties were broken into in separate incidents in Portlaoise and Stradbally over the weekend.

On Friday, October 20 between 7pm and midnight two houses in Portlaoise were broken into.

One property was at Summerhill, Portlaoise and the other was at Chantier Gate, Portlaoise.

On Saturday, October 21 between 7pm and midnight two more houses were broken into.

One house was in Newtown Stradbally and the other was in Roselawn Portlaoise.

Gardaí are investigating the break-ins and are appealing for witnesses.

Jewellery was stolen from a number of the houses.

The rear doors of three properties were broken into and the front door of one.

Anyone with information can contact Portlaoise Garda Station.

