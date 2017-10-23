Gardaí investigate theft of expensive dogs

Gardaí in Offaly are investigating the theft of two expensive dogs from a home in Ballycumber.

The two seven-week old Bichon Frese puppies were taken from a house in Ballycumber on Sunday night.

The owners are understandably heartbroken at the theft and gardaí are appealing for those with any information of the whereabouts of the pets to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.

Ballycumber is 5km west of Clara.

Bichon Frise puppies are for sale for between €200 and €400 on Done Deal.

Force used in theft from popular Laois shop Gardai appeal for witnesses.

€1m drug seizure by Laois Offaly gardaí - court appearance.