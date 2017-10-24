Anti-social behaviour at vacant Portarlington house

An unoccupied house in St Joseph's Terrace, Portarlington has been vandalised.

Gardaí are trying to establish a motive as to why the front and rear windows of the house were broken at approximately 9.30pm on Monday, October 23.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact Portlaoise Garda Station.

