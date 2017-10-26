Science fun with Mr Z at Scoil Bhride NS Portlaoise

Scoil Bhríde NS in Knockmay Portlaoise has welcomed back 'Mr Z' to their new building for another course of making Science fun.

5th classes are working with Mr Z over 4 weeks to learn the practical and fun applications of science.

The children first learned about kinetic energy. They worked in groups to create rollercoasters with enough scope for the kinetic energy of a marble to successfully travel through and land in the paper cup.

Things got trickier, more fun and much more competitive when the task was stepped up to include hills, loops and dips.

The children had great fun and there was a competition at the end to see which team had most successfully provided the correct conditions for the kinetic energy of the marble to create the sounds of “sweet success”!

The school sincerely thanks the parents who have volunteered their time to take part with their children.

Next week they will be making go-karts in teams, see the school website for more.