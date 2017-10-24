Charlie Flanagan welcomes Ibrahim Halawa home to Ireland
Ibrahim Halawa
Ibrahim Halawa has been welcomed home by Laois TD and Minister for Justice & Equality Charlie Flanagan.
Minister Flanagan worked during his time as Minister for Foreign Affairs & Trade to have the Irish man freed from jail in Egypt.
“I am delighted that Ibrahim Halawa has returned home to his family in Ireland after a long and extremely difficult ordeal in Egypt.
“I have met the Halawa family many times and I know they have longed for the day when Ibrahim would be back in Dublin with his family. This is a very special day for Ibrahim and his loved ones.
“During Ibrahim’s time in prison he received exceptional levels of consular care from officials in Cairo and Dublin; I thank all those involved.
“I wish Ibrahim all the best for the future,” said the Laois TD.
