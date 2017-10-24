Red Hurley and Portlaoise Holy Family Senior School Choir show cancelled

A highly anticipated concert with Red Hurley featuring a performance from the Choir of the Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise has been cancelled.

How Great Thou Art The Inspiration Voice of Red Hurley was due to take place on Thursday, October 26 at 8pm in St. Peter and Paul's Church in Portlaoise.

Tickets were €20 from the Schools and at the Parish Centre and refunds are available at the same place the tickets were bought.

The Parish Centre has announced that the show has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.